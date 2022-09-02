Coastal Parks Board asks commissioners to consider a second floor at Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following a unanimous vote to consider building a second floor on Bob Hall Pier by the Nueces County Board of Parks Commissioners Thursday, Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said he wants commissioners to reconsider current plans that only call for a first floor.

The board of parks was presented with a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures in support of a second floor.

Chesney said that petition and the recommendation of the board is an indication that the commissioner's court needs to support it.

Previously, the court voted to expand the first-floor restaurant and shop area.

"I will be, on Wednesday, trying to attempt to lead the efforts to convince the judge and county commissioners to reconsider, and let's move forward on the second floor and build a phenomenal pier and a phenomenal restaurant and let's get going," Chesney said.

He also said that a second floor would not add any dollars to the budget.

When the commissioner's court approved the expansion of the first floor, it approved increasing the budget by $2 million, which would cover the cost of the second floor, Chesney said.

"I'm going to be asking the court to allow us to use that for the second-floor expansion instead, which will provide some phenomenal public space on the island and some phenomenal restaurant space as well," he said.

Chesney said he has made a commitment to not ask for any additional dollars for this project out of the general fund or certificates of obligation.