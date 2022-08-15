Coastal Bend Weather Watchers give us a look at Sunday storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to the help of our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers, we have a better idea of the conditions many parts of the Coastal Bend experienced from this series of storms.

While the rain started around 2 a.m. Sunday, videos and pictures started coming in at around 6 a.m.

Kasey Brooke provided us a look with how things are shaping up in Bishop.

At the exact same time in Flour Bluff, Terry Samuels captured video showing how heavy the rain was coming down.

A short time later we got video from Leslie Turman Tucker giving us a look at Aransas Pass.

Dawn Kohl from Portland showed us that while it wasn't raining hard, it was very consistent.

Jason Ovalle Sr. captured video as he was driving down Saratoga Boulevard near Ayers Street at around noon Sunday.

Over on McArdle Road near Nile, Christina Aronovici-Jenner showed us her property, and said it's now lakefront.

Still on the South Side of Corpus Christi, Dusty Ayala sent us some pictures of what his yard looked like Sunday afternoon.

James Lacour saw the heavy rain from Kingston Drive, near the old Carroll High School.

In Alice, Darlene Harris' property got quite a bit of rain, and as that was happening, back in Corpus Christi, some other roads began flooding heavily.

Something viewers didn't expect to see: the newly completed Airline Road at SPID was flooded. We got video of that from Steve Garrett.

Out in Flour Bluff, the rain was coming down so hard it looked like a waterfall off the roof at Tyrene Boyd's house.

Susan Brezina captured more heavy rain at her house off Yorktown and Lipes.

Armando Cantu took video as he drove through the town of Concepcion.

Catherine Graham McBrayer showed us how things are going in Portland, while Daniel and Imelda Perez sent us video from their home in San Diego.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.