Annual Coastal Bend walk brings awareness to child abuse and neglect

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Education Service Center's HIPPY Home Visitation Program hosted a 3.6-mile walk starting at Art Center Park to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect in the Coastal Bend on Saturday, March 28.

The event kicked off Child Abuse Awareness Month in April. For the eighth year, the walk focused on educating parents and the community about early childhood development and the importance of speaking up.

Organizers Phil De La Garza and Jessica Perez said the goal of the event is to help prevent abuse and neglect and encourage people to report concerns that could save a child's life.

"Unfortunately we see it in the districts, you know, at home. We hear it second hand. Someone's talking about it. Sometimes they just don't know where to report it. So, it's important to have events like this where we'll have someone talk about it," De La Garza said.

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