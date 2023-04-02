Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coastal Bend Tejano Democrats hosts Easter egg hunt

Things to do on Easter while practicing social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
Things to do on Easter while practicing social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 18:03:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many children grew up with the story of five golden tickets, made famous from the story Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But on Sunday, children of the Coastal Bend now have a different story to tell.

This is the first annual Easter egg hunt extravaganza hosted by the Coastal Bend Tejano Democrats on Sunday.

15,000 eggs were hidden outside the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend on the 3900 block of Greenwood Dr. 30 golden eggs were among them, with special prizes like movie tickets, gift certificates, passes for the Hooks, tickets to Hurricane Alley and a free bike.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Women's History Month