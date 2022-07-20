Coastal Bend students learn about STEM through interactive bus

Students across the Coastal Bend are learning all about STEM and they're doing it on four wheels.

Tuesday was the grand ribbon cutting for the "Port-able" learning lab.

It's an educational bus filled with lights, touch screens and other technology to engage students.

The program is a special partnership between the Port of Corpus Christi and Learning Undefeated, a non-profit that encourages students to get involved with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"We want them to be excited about what types of opportunities they can get into, what kinds of jobs there are available locally," said CEO Brian Gaines. "Can they work at the Port of Corpus Christi? What other opportunities are there locally here? We want them to learn, live and stay right here in the Coastal Bend."

The program is designed for children in grades K-12.

Some students were able to experience a test run of the program during the summer.