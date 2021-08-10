Coastal Bend prisoners get classrooms ready for the upcoming school year

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Educators got a helping hand from a group of Coastal Bend prisoners.

That's because several prisoners helped fix up a couple of classroom and cleared up school grounds for students who are returning to school this year.

Duval County Sheriff Romero Ramirez stated, "Duval County Sheriff’s Office Inmate work program assists our local School Districts, Freer and Benavides in getting there campus and class rooms ready for the upcoming school year."

Sheriff Ramirez also wished all students, faculty, and staff to stay healthy and safe this school year