Coastal Bend organization helping low-income families with funeral expense

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral expenses can be costly for many people in the Coastal Bend, especially when families on a limited income but the Patrice Adams Foundation is hoping to help families lift the burden.

Carolyn Coggin lost her bother-in-law two years ago and she said she felt the emotional pain and the financial burden of having to plan a funeral.

“It was difficult,” Coggin said.

Coggin said that they struggled to find money for her brother-in-law funeral expenses.

“My sister and brother-in-law were on limited funds,” she said.

She said that her family didn’t know what to do, so they turned to the Patrice Adams Foundation for help.

“So, at that time, I asked Rochelle if she could help and oh my God, she was just fantastic,” she said.

Rochelle Spieler is the CEO of the Patrice Adams Foundation. She lost her daughter at the age of 24 in back in 2015. She said she knows what it’s like to go through grief.

“The pain is devastating when you lose a child, so therefore we want to help lift that burden whether it’s a child, a mother, a father, aunt or uncle, or whom ever. It’s very rewarding for us,” Spieler said.

Rochelle said that she hopes to be able to give the gift of love and support… during people’s hardest times in life.

“You never know when know when you’re going to be the one that needs this service and it’s a free service. We don’t ask anyone to pay anything back,” Spieler said. “Only thing we ask is that you pass that love on to someone else.”

However, Goggin told KRIS 6 News that she is glad the organization exist.

“I don’t know if you have ever been through it, but if you have someone who supports you and helps you through something like that, just a big, big burden lifted off of your shoulders,” she said.

To help, the organization will host a benefit dinner and dance on Saturday at 6p.m. at the Orange Grove Rifle Club.

