Coastal Bend non-profit offers educational resources to help people find jobs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local organization is offering resources and information to people across the Coastal Bend in effort to increase educational attainment and to guide them towards a successful career.

Since 2013,Coastal Compass has helped people around the community as they strive for a greater future. However, well before that in 2003, the parent organization, Education to Employment Partners, has encouraged the development of people’s career and educational enhancement.

“At the end of the day, we’re working on the behalf of the residents of our community to help them improve their educational attainment and get a better paying for job for them and their families," Jeff West, Executive Director of Education to Employment Partners said.

The non-profit organization serves the entire coastal bend, particularly focusing on rural areas without proper academic resources and jobs. With more than 12,000people out of work in our region, the number is also high for those without secondary or post-secondary education. But coastal compass offers a chance to change that.

“We’re helping them to see that their skills are transferrable and can lead to job in health care, in safety, in environmental training," West said, "Everything from FAFSA and college applications to job search and resumes. It’s all 100 percent free.”

They also assist with scholarships, college applications and free printing and scanning within the provided computer lab.

Serving more than 30,000 people directly since it's initial start, the initiative’s programs assists children in kindergarten, all the way to someone who has just a few college credits, but did not obtain their degree. Those who have already utilized the resources have launched into careers they say they never imagined being apart of.

Coastal Compass is located at La Palmera Mall and also offers a mobile site that travels to rural areas so those without transportation aren’t left out. Overall, the goal is to not only help people transform their life, but to fundamentally guide them towards success.

