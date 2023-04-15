Coastal Bend girl turns lemons into lemonade while battling cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was a good day for Nyla Nerren.

The 8-year-old spent her Saturday at her lemonade stand, selling homemade lemonade, cookies and homemade jewelry to customers and neighbors.

While this all sounds like a time old American tradition but for Nyla, its a unique way for her to continue socializing and raise money for her treatments.

Nyla was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or Ph-postive-ALL, in January. In between her weekly chemo treatments and resting at home, Nyla, with the help of her mother Toni, sets up her stand when shes having a good day.

"Its been very very difficult for her and her family," Nerren said. "There has been many days (where) she doesn't feel good. (This lemonade stand) allows Nyla to engage with others and socialize when she feels good.

All money made at the stand goes towards Nyla's medical treatments and recovery. She will continue to have the lemonade stand on her good days.

"Sometimes I feel icky but sometimes I feel great and I have fun when I do that (the stand)," Nyla said. "Thank you to those people who came to my lemonade stand."

