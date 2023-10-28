Coastal Bend foster family hit with adversity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the summer Kenneth and Darra Walker experienced the ultimate joy by adding three new members to their family—but this past weekend there was an unexpected turn.

This family is dealing with uncertainty and hardship as Kenneth underwent an emergency spinal surgery.

Heather Tijerina is a family friend who has been helping the family care for their girls. She told KRIS 6 News that life will always throw you curve balls but these are the moments to support one another and stick together.

Kenneth Walker

She has created a Go Fund Me to help the family with any hardship that they may face.

Tijerina said that not knowing if or when he will be able to walk again it's probably the hardest thing. She said she doesn't know what that means for their family.

Demitri Baxter, Darra Walker's cousin said Kenneth remains positive and in good spirits.

"It's nerve-racking because again we don't know what their future holds, it's hard to see Darra like this because you know she has to be brave for the girls," he said.

Baxter said the whole family is all very sadden and want 'Kenny' to get the best treatment possible.

Darra Walker

"When you go back and look at the pictures from the adoption, that is who he is in a nutshell, he will chat the ear off of anybody who comes into his hospital room he has all of his jokes locked and loaded he is the most forward-facing hopeful person I've ever met," Tijerina said. " And you want to believe the good guy will win."

Although KRIS 6 News could never see what is in store, Tijerina wants the family to know that she is will be on their side the entire time.

"I am here for them along for the ride," she said.

Tijerina hopes the community could come together to help the Walker family. To help or donate in any way possible, click here.