Coastal Bend Food Bank, CCISD partner on Backpack Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank has joined forces with the Corpus Christi Independent School District for the Backpack Program.

This means every Friday, kids across the Coastal Bend will be sent home with bags of food.

Last year's turnout included 16,200 backpacks of food that were given to students.

CCISD also has a meal program for all students after school.

Thirty-two campuses across the district are offering free dinner every day to students with help from federal funds.

"Children that go to bed hungry, probably are consumed with the thought that they are hungry, and they shouldn't," said Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank. "They should be able to play and to learn and to study and do homework just like other children."

