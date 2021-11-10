Coastal Bend Field of Honor taking shape

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local organization is teaming up with Nueces County to honor our veterans.

"We're making the flags into a cross there will be a thousand flags and every flag will represent a veteran and we'll have it lit with silver lighting for three weeks," local automobile dealer Mike Shaw said.

Military VIP and Nueces County are organizing the first Coastal Bend Field of Honor.

It pays tribute to veterans, including those who are serving and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Field of Honor is currently being set up at the Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

For a $50 donation, anyone can have a flag flown with the name and service information of whoever they'd like recognized.

The field of honor will be displayed from Nov. 11 through Dec. 2.

