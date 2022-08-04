Coastal Bend families thrift shopping to save on back-to-school items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal bend parents are looking for ways to save money on their back-to-school shopping.

Some are considering buying clothes and shoes at thrift stores. Parents like Crystal Martinez said it only made sense to buy secondhand items for her four children.

“As far as the clothes, I mean it’s not going to impress anybody if it’s $20 or if it’s $2," Martinez said. "As long as my kids get their education and they're good and they pay attention in school.”

Once Upon a Child is seeing an influx of customers this back-to-school season. Store owner, Pam Vera, said parents can expect to get more for their money.

"You can save up to 70 percent off retail so you can get back to school shirt for $2.50, pants for $3.50," Vera said.

Plato’s Closet is experiencing higher sales as they see more families walk in the door. Zoe Reyes noticed more people coming in looking for clothes and shoes.

"Denim sales so fast, literally anything men, dresses, t-shirts," Reyes said. "They always sell good for back to school and for kids in general.”

These businesses are expecting more customers during sales tax-free weekends. Store owners are asking parents to plan ahead and stop by to take advantage of back-to-school-specials.

“It’s selling down quickly, so if you need those sizes, my 6, 7 sometimes 5s, they go quickly,” said Vera.