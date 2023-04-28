Coastal Bend families react to the new Barbie Doll with Down syndrome

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Harvey and Claire are like any other child who enjoy playing with dolls, and until recently the girls didn't have much representation when it comes to Barbies.

Amanda Weaver is Harvey's mom and she said she is ecstatic Mattel decided to introduce its latest Barbie Doll with Down syndrome.

Weaver said it helps Harvey and other children learn about acceptance.

"To see a company like Barbie or Mattel embrace special needs is huge. I think it is important for children to feel represented with the toys they play with it," she said.

Amanda said this will help her daughter feel more included with other children.

"I think the more we foster that type of inclusive play, the brighter the future is for her," Weaver said.

Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society in order to help accurately represent those with Down syndrome.

Becky Grady is Claire's mom and said this helps teach her daughter and others they can do anything they put their mind to.

"I love when I log onto Facebook or social media and it is flooded with people with Down syndrome showing what they can do," Grady said.

However, Becky's only wish?

"I hope growing up she sees more and more people that look like her and it becomes normal and it's not a big thing," Grady said.

For Harvey and Claire, this so much more than just another toy.