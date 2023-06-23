Coastal Bend doctor warns those with comorbidities more at risk of heat related illness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everybody's taught to be careful in the sun, but some are more at risk of getting affected by the heat than others. One of those groups are those with comorbid conditions, local experts said.

"Comorbid — meaning conditions that make heat more difficult on the body. Heart conditions, lung conditions like asthma, physical conditions like obesity and even mental health conditions," Amistad Community Health Center Dr. Eric Baggerman said.

People with diabetes are also at greater risk of heat related issues.

"One is how their body controls their blood sugar, which we know is difficult with diabetes. But in addition to that, their body itself may have a harder time regulating the body temperature," Baggerman said.

Those on prescribed medication are warned to take even more precaution when out in the sun.

Baggerman said it's because medication changes the way the body adjusts to the heat.

Those with underlying health conditions can experience heat exhaustion and heat stroke that can have long-lasting effects on the heart and brain.

Sandra Garcia is one local woman who has struggled with diabetes for 25 years.

"I was eating, but I was probably eating more than I should’ve. I also wasn’t exercising or producing enough insulin to control that," Garcia said.

Garcia said her diabetes started as genetics, but lifestyle choices played a factor. Now, she warns others with underlying health conditions to take breaks, stay in the shade, drink water and monitor their symptoms when out in the sun.

"Do baby steps — as with any changes, do baby steps. Your body talks to you. Listen to it," Garcia said.

