Coastal Bend community rallies to help survivors of earthquakes in Venezuela

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Venezuela is bringing the local community together. Tomorrow night, a World Cup watch party at Wings N Taps will also serve as a donation drive for earthquake survivors.

While fans cheer on Mexico and Ecuador, organizers are asking attendees to bring non-perishable food, hygiene products, baby items and basic first aid supplies.

The watch party and donation drive begin tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at Wings N Taps, located at 5802 Yorktown Boulevard.

The effort comes amid a devastating crisis. Two earthquakes last week in Venezuela have left more than 1,700 people dead and at least 46,000 missing, and the death toll is expected to continue rising.

Tens of thousands of survivors are left without homes. Venezuela's president said last night on state television that victims will live in temporary camps.

Meanwhile, frustration is growing among Venezuelans, who believe the government's response is inadequate. Survivors feel that the military and emergency teams cannot handle the magnitude of the tragedy. In Caracas, a woman said her son would be alive if rescuers had arrived on time.

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