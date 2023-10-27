Coastal Bend church provides early Thanksgiving meals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the sixth year in a row, Pursuit City Church is doing more than just feeding those who need a warm meal. They are sharing a message of love.

On Nov. 11 the church will be serving up "ham, green beans, corn, dressing desert and role and they anticipate to serve around 1200 dinner plates to the local community," Ashlee Thomas, the Outreach Coordinator for Pursuit City Church said.

Additionally, the food will also be on wheels this year. "What's new this year is the mobile you matter feast. We have a food truck this year and we'll be hitting up three different locations. Handing out food to the homeless handing out food to the parks, whoever is in need," Thomas said.

There will also be a drive through service to get plates from the church if people want to stay in their vehicle.

But there is more. The difference between this feast and others, is that that church will also offer "free shopping" of gently used clothing that has been donated.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the church is located at 1602 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

