Coastal Bend Blood Drive in need of donors

The Coastal Bend Blood Center said it's in need of blood donations and is hosting blood drives 7 days a week.

Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Center said there are people and organizations here in the Coastal Bend holding blood drives in honor of the Uvalde. So where does blood given locally go?

Ramirez said it depends whoever is hosting the blood drive, it's up to them on exactly what they're giving back to the Uvalde community and where officials recognize there is a need. Ramirez said for the Coastal Bend, local blood drives also help with shortages.

“There helping us because one, the need for blood is constant. Right now, we are heading into the Memorial Day weekend and right now our blood supply is not, is not in good shape we are in great need of all blood types," said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the need increases during Memorial Day weekend to deal with an increase in accidents.

At last report, Uvalde community is good on blood donations. But, if you would like to help out in other ways click here. To help out with blood donations here in the Coastal Bend, click here.