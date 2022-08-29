Coastal Bend Blood Center turning Islanders into heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is turning Islanders into heroes.

Blood heroes that is.

Monday was the official launch of the Collegiate Hero program.

It's a special partnership between the blood center and Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi that encourages students to donate blood.

The pilot program is an expansion of the blood center's high school hero program.

Students who donate twice a year are recognized at graduation with a medal of merit.

Some students told KRIS 6 News they look forward to paying it forward.

"It gives a chance for the students to become really involved in the community in a way for them to give back and save lives," said senior Holly Davis. "I'm really excited to bridge the gap between the students and the community and making it all come together."

The Coastal Bend Blood Center's mobile blood clinics visit the island university four times a month, which gives students plenty of chances to donate.

To learn more about the program or the Coastal Blood Center, click here.