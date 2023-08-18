Coastal Bend Blood Center to host annual 'Need for Life' Blood Drives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is teaming up with Mattress Firm South Texas to host the annual "Need For Life" Blood Drives.

There is a huge need for blood as there has been low blood collections over the last few months, according to CBBC officials.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center also told us it's more important now than ever to restock their shelves in preparation of the Labor Day holiday.

"As always, please if you are well and healthy and can spare about 35 minutes of your time, please do so," CBBC spokesperson Ashley Ramirez said. "We are in need of blood every single day, the need for blood is constant, and unfortunately, it never decreases — but blood donations do, so if you can spare that time please please consider doing so."

There will be two blood drives on Saturday:

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mattress Firm on Moore Plaza



And 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mattess Firm at 5 Points in Calallen.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.