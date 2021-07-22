Coastal Bend Blood Center kicks off Boots and Badges competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters or police officers? The Coastal Bend Blood Center is giving you a chance to cast your vote by donation. They kicked off their Boots And Badges Competition and are inviting you in on the friendly battle between local first responders.

Area fire and law enforcement agencies will host blood drives, giving participants the option to credit their donations toward team boots or team badges. The two-week effort kicked off this afternoon at the Walmart in Flour Bluff.

“It’s nice because it shows our working relationship” said Nueces County Constable for Precinct 2 Jason McCahan. “We're ready to come out here and get stuck in the arm for a good cause.”

You can cast your vote for your favorite team July 18-31. Donors will receive a pair of Hooks tickets and a free T-shirt. The winners of this two-week challenge will receive a trophy and the ultimate bragging rights.