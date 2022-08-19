Coastal Bend Blood Center hopes for large turnout at upcoming blood drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center needs your help with donations.

Blood centers across the country typically see a drop in donations during the summer months because they rely heavily on students to donate.

That's why on Saturday, they're partnering with Mattress Firm to host their annual "Need for Life" blood drive.

Type-O is most needed since it's the most common, but the blood center encourages people of all blood types to donate.

"We are in need of donations every single day," said Ashley Ramirez, the community outreach and education coordinator for the CBBC. "The need for blood is constant."

You must be at least 17 years old to donate.

The Coastal Bend Blood center is also offering some incentives.

If you stop by on Saturday, you'll be entered in a raffle for some prizes including a $500 H-E-B gift card, a $100 Valero gift card and an Apple watch.

You can stop by the following Mattress Firm locations to donate:

Mattress Firm at Five Points l

4101 Hwy 77

10 a.m. - 2 pm



5633 SPID

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you can't make it out to Saturday's blood drives, the Coastal Bend Blood Center has several mobile clinics throughout the city.

