Coastal Bend Blood Center helps Ukraine blood centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting a week-long campaign to help raise funds for blood centers in the Ukraine.

Recently, a blood center in Ukraine was destroyed as part of the ongoing conflict with Russia. Equipment and supplies were destroyed in the attack. Now the charitable organization, Ukraine Relief Program, is stepping up to help blood centers in the war-torn country.

This week, the Coastal Bend Blood Center will be holding a donation event to help. For every blood donation that the Coastal Bend Blood Center collects this week, they will donate $10 to the Ukraine Relief Program.

The event runs through Friday, April 8. To schedule an appointment with the Coastal Bend Blood Center, click here.