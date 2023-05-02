Coastal Bend Blood Center announces last call for Red Cord Program donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With graduation on the horizon for many students throughout the Coastal Bend, preparations and plans for the big day are underway.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center wants to remind the 2023 Senior class, parents, and community members about the Red Cord Program deadline.

Every year more than 2,000 high school seniors in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas earn their red cords by donating blood three times throughout the school year. Some students earn their red cords by recruiting five individuals to donate blood on their behalf.

According to organizers, the 2022 – 2023 Red Cord Program began on May 15, 2022, and the last date to participate is May 13, 2023.

“Our local high schools are responsible for collecting over 30% of the blood in our community,” states Donor Recruiter Celeste Baggett.

“The Red Cord Program encourages our High School Seniors to roll up their sleeves and donate the gift of life. In the chance that a senior is not able to donate themselves, the senior is able to recruit individuals to donate on his/her behalf," added Baggett.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center has a goal of distributing 3,000 red cords this 2022 – 2023 school year.

"On top of supporting our local High School Seniors, all blood donors will receive the new “Rock & Roll” T-Shirt and a Bill Miller free tea voucher," said staff.

Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome. Participants should be sure to successfully credit their blood donation to a High School Senior by completing the Red Cord Form.

For more information on The Coastal Bend Blood Center's Red Cord Program, visit their website here or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943 to schedule a lifesaving appointment on or before Saturday, May 13.

ELIGIBILITY & REQUIREMENTS

