Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coast Guard medevacs man from oil tanker near Port Aransas

US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard
The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker Saturday 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.<br/><br/>
US Coast Guard
Posted at 8:50 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 09:50:18-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, the Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker just 11 miles offshore of Port Aransas, Texas.

"Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 4:23 p.m. from the crew of the Crudesun, an 820-foot oil tanker, stating a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a stroke," said officials.

A duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac, and the Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched.

According to officials, crews transferred the man to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Special Section