Coast Guard cutter Manta decommissioned today

Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 10:32:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutter Manta today.

The cutter Manta was originally commissioned into the service in 2000 and has serviced for 21 years.

Manta is in the marine protector class of coastal patrol boats whose primary missions include combating drug smuggling, illegal immigration, marine fisheries enforcement, and search and rescue support.

The marine protector class is being replaced by the 154-foot Sentinel-class cutter, also known as Fast Response Cutter.

