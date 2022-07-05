Coast Guard crew rescues 15 people from sinking yacht in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued 15 people aboard a yacht in Port Aransas, Texas on the morning of Fourth of July.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Command Center received a report around 9:25 a.m. on Monday that an 87-foot yacht was sinking near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina with 15 people aboard.

The Coast Guard boat crew arrived on scene and began to help remove several passengers and then began using pumps to try and dewater the vessel.

Unfortunately, the 87-foot yacht sank near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina.

The Coast Guard crew took the 15 passengers to a nearby pier in Port Aransas with no injuries were reported.

"Thanks to the attentiveness of these boaters and their use of a VHF-FM radio, our rescue crews were able to provide assistance before the situation worsened," said Mr. Joel Salgado-Castro, operations unit controller at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.

"Utilization of reliable communication equipment helps us rapidly detect and respond to emergencies," said Salgado-Castro.

Officials said the owner of the yacht will arrange for the vessel's salvage.

