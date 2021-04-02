Coast Guard and local agencies searching for missing boater near Aransas Bay

The Coast Guard and other local agencies are searching for a missing boater that was ejected from a vessel near Trout Bayou around 9:38 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, they and the Airstation Corpus Christi were alerted by Rockport dispatch that two boaters had been ejected near Trout Bayour. While one boater was able to be recovered by a good samaritan, the other is still missing.

A search crew has been launched, with a small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas and a helicopter crew from Airstation Corpus Christi.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife and Rockport Police Department are also involved in the search.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.

