Cloud, Abbott, other politicians react to Roe v. Wade

Legislators and politicians reacted quickly to Roe v. Wade being overturned on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud released a statement Friday morning in support of the decision.

“Today will be remembered in our nation’s history as one of the greatest milestones in the fight for life,” he wrote. “The rescinding of Roe v. Wade will be a major step in America’s journey to protect the unborn. Our God-given rights depend on safeguarding the first essential, inalienable right —the right to life.”

He said in the time since Roe v. Wade was passed technology and science have evolved to give people a better understand of fetal life

"We now know that at 15 weeks, unborn babies have fully developed hearts, feel pain, and have fully formed noses, lips eyelids, and eyebrows," the statement reads.

Read his full statement here:

Gov. Greg Abbott also celebrated the decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children," he writes. "Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to prtect the sanctity of life."

His statement also touted the measures the state has taken to support pregnant women and women's healthcare.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decried the decision.

"Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," she said.

Republican leadership in the House of Representatives released a joint statement, praising the decision to leave abortion laws up to states.

"Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection," said the statement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Elise Stefanik

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Friday one of the "darkest days" the country has ever seen.

"These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion," Schumer said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was part of the Trump administration, which appointed Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom who voted to overturn Roe, commended the decision.

“Today, Life Won," he said.

Former President Barack Obama also offered his opinion on the court overturning a 50-year right.

"It relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," he said.