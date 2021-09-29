'Clear bag policy' goes into effect for Flour Bluff athletic events Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Independent School District will be implementing a clear bag policy starting this Friday.

"As part of the district’s commitment to safety and security for students, staff, and visitors, the Flour Bluff Athletic Department is requiring clear bags for all athletic events attended by the public," says the district's website.

The new policy will apply to all spectators at all Flour Bluff Junior High and High School athletic events held on campus.

Bags that do not fall under these criteria will not be allowed:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC (one-gallon freezer bags work)

Size: not to exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

No more than one non-obstructing logo on your clear bag that you will carry into facilities

Small clutches or wallets will be allowed as long as they are not larger than 5.5” x 8.5” and diaper bags or medically necessary items will be allowed after inspection.

Media with proper credentials will be allowed to carry in camera bags after inspection.

FBISD has provided a document that spells out the policy here:

Flour Bluff Clear Bag Requi... by Ryan Garza

The district has also answered frequently asked questions about the policy here.

