CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local civil rights activist and fashion boutique owner Evelyn Cooper will have her wake on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

The funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Cooper was an active member of the Corpus Christi NAACP chapter and the minister of music at her church, St. John's Baptist Church on Greenwood Drive.