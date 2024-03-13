City's Parks and Rec Department hosting 3rd Annual "Egg Hunt by the Bay"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Easter is right around the corner, and the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back the 3rd annual “Egg Hunt by the Bay” event on Saturday, March 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Great Lawn at Water’s Edge Park, located at 602 S. Shoreline Boulevard, will be covered with 15,000 eggs filled with treats and prizes.

"Come and enjoy the various lawn games, inflatables, and all the amenities in the park. Food trucks will also be on-site for attendees to purchase food and drinks," city officials said.

According to organizers, admission is free for all attendees. Just bring your Easter basket and join in on the fun!

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.

Egg Hunt Schedule:

• 12:15 p.m. - Ages 4 and Under

• 12:45 p.m. - Ages 5 to 8

• 1:30 p.m. - Ages 9 and Up

