CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to do some post-holiday cleanup around your house, the city can help you out.

The city's litter critter cleanup event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the parking lot at Briscoe King Pavilion, 15820 Park Road 22 on North Padre Island.

Remember they only accept brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, metal and appliances.

To see the full list of products they can accept, check out the city's Facebook page here.