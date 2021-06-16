City working on 'yellow water' problems for some residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you been seeing strange colors when you turn your water tap on?

Some viewers have told KRIS 6 News that their water isn't as clear as it should be.

One viewer from the Kings Crossing and Flour Bluff area say that area water is a yellow color.

Another resident says it's been a problem for several days now.

The City of Corpus Christi is currently looking into it and you can call them at 826-CITY to report any water problems if you don't have pure water.

We're also looking into why some residents have dirty water and what the city is doing about it. You can catch the full report tonight here on KRIS6 News at 5 and 6.