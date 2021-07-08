City reports heavy rains resulted in sanitary sewer overflow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the abundance of recent rain in Corpus Christi, the city reports the rain over the last 24 hours has caused an excess of water volume throughout the city’s wastewater pipelines.

The result caused a sanitary sewer overflow, according to city officials.

Work crews were notified of a sanitary sewer overflow near Hewit Drive and Santa Fe Street around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

City officials said as of Wednesday night, 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater are estimated to have overflowed.

City utility crews will begin conducting inspections on wastewater pipes once rainfall has subsided. These inspections will include tests to identify any voids in the pipes where water could pass through.

The City has contacted appropriate officials, including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s regional office.

The City is required by 30 Texas Administrative Code Section 319.303(c) to issue the following precautionary statements:

(1) Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

(2) Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use at (361)826-CITY or via email at waterquality@cctexas.com.

(3) The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

(4) If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

