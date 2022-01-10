City prepares for pothole work, residents ask why not our street?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing to make an announcement Monday regarding pothole repairs. We spoke to some people on some of the pothole littered streets for their thoughts on the announcement.

Out on Angelo Drive, some of the potholes are ankle deep. Long time residents of the road are wondering why their street hasn’t gotten attention.

"Please come out and fix our roads," said Javier Valdez, a resident of Angelo Drive.

"This (isn't) the only street in town," Eric Hoyt said, another Angelo Drive resident. "I feel like every street I drive on rattles my teeth every time I go down it."

Javier Valdez has lived on Angelo Drive for 16 years. Eric Hoyt has been there about 25 years. What they agree on is that potholes have never gone away from their street.

"I have a business and I have to keep on buying tires," Valdez said. "My suspension in the bottom messes up because they don’t fix nothing.

“It’s tearing up our cars," said Hoyt. "I mean, everywhere in the city you go your car is just getting beat down because of just trying to drive down the streets.“

Hoyt added, the sides of his street have started caving in, essentially wiping any sidewalks. He assumes its due to the heavy load of the garbage trucks that routinely drive on the edge of the street.

Hoyt said he’s contacted the city and some holes have been filled, but they don’t stay filled.

“The temporary fixes have to stop," he said. "We have to get some permanent fixes on these things because like I said, every six months they just wash back out with whatever concrete patch they throw in them.”

Both men said they care about this city and are happy the city said they will have a plan.

“I'm actually glad to hear that they’re addressing it," said Hoyt. "I know they’ve kind of swept it under the rug for quite a long time now. And it frustrates me, different parks and different piers and things like that. And I'm an avid fisherman, but I would much rather have safe and good streets to drive on instead of a fishing pier.

At 10 a.m. Monday the city will announce a plan to fill a large amount of potholes throughout the city. Details of what roads will be included should be announced then. Stick with KRIS 6 News for the latest details on those plans.

