City partnership has goal to reduce stray animal population

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced a partnership with South Texas Animal Rescue (STAR) Mobile Clinic. STAR is offering up their services to spay and neuter any adopted or fostered pets.

“Everything we do on the bus, we do spay, neuter and wellness," said Annie Sales, veterinarian and co-founder of the clinic. "So, that includes vaccinations and parasite controls, so heart worm protection, flea control. All of it is at low cost for our community.”

Those that visit Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) can get a voucher for Star Clinic, but are open to get spay and neuter services wherever they choose.

The hope is that by offering these free and discounted services, the stray population can be reduced.

STAR co-founder Debbie Hammond said she’s seen this consistent problem, having been born and raised here.

“We’ve been seeing the brunt of this on our streets with hundreds of thousands of animals roaming without any help whatsoever,“ she said.

“We’re anticipating that it increases the number of adoptions because of the number of animals we’ll be able to get out," David Parrott said, senior program analyst at CCACS. "Especially with our foster programs and maybe even some of our rescues that they request spay and neutering before they leave.”

CCACS hasn’t been able to catch a break as they remain at capacity.

“Every day it seems to get worse," said Parrott. "We get new animals in every day….I actually had one in my office and then we just moved him back to a kennel...Strays, they’re just coming in every day.”

To contact the STAR Clinic you can call 214-677-6445 or 361-888-4141. You can also contact them on Facebook, here.

Here, you can read more on the qualifications for spay and neutering pets.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.