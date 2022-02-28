City officials warn motorists of temporary closure at Doddridge Street and Ocean Drive intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The intersection at Ocean Drive and Doddridge will temporarily close from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. on Monday, February 28, and Tuesday, March 1.

During the temporary closure, City contractors will complete the installation of the final riding surface in the southbound lanes of Ocean Drive.

"Motorists can use Mitchell Street and Ropes Street as an alternate route to access Ocean Drive during the intersection closures. Access to residences within the closed area of Doddridge Street and Ocean Drive will be maintained," said city officials.

City contractors are scheduled to complete the "Revive the Drive" project in Summer 2022.

For the latest information on the Ocean Drive project, please visit www.cctexas.com/oceandrive .