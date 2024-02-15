Watch Now
City officials preparing for the 2024 Municipal Court Warrant Roundup

Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 15, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The great Texas round-up is almost here and the city of Corpus Christi is giving citizens with warrants a chance to clear their records.

City of Corpus Christi officials announced the kickoff of the 2024 Warrant Roundup Thursday morning in downtown Corpus Christi.

The Amnesty Period will begin on Monday, February 19, and run through Friday, March 1. During this time frame, citizens who have an outstanding warrant may contact the court and resolve their case.

Beginning on Saturday, March 2, Corpus Christi Police officers will actively seek those individuals with outstanding warrants, city officials said.

There are several ways to resolve your case:

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3124 in advance.

