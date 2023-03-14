City officials: No threat from spewed valve, Texas Railroad Commission investigating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people near NAS - Corpus Christi woke up to an unusual sound Tuesday morning.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department told KRIS 6 News some sort of substance was spewing from some valves on Stone St. A fire official on the scene said it appeared to have been water that created the condensation in the air.

Out of an abundance of caution, fire crews shut off the valves and tested the air quality. They said they found nothing detrimental to the public.

We reached out to city officials who said the property belongs to a private company called Amerril Energy, LLC.

City officials said Amerril Energy is in charge of the maintenance of the valves.

The Texas Railroad Commission is also investigating.