City officials continue monitoring lake levels amid stage one water restrictions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area continues in a drought and we have not had any significant amount of rain to improve our situation.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said that Combined lake levels are right below 40 percent.

"We're modeling how much water is used daily, and when we would get down to the 30 percent combined lakes level, that would be the next trigger point that city council has approved," Zanoni said.

Stage one restrictions were enacted ahead of levels reaching 40 percent, which limit watering your lawn and your foundation to once a week during your designated trash day.

Zanoni said they are closely monitoring the situation to see when and if they may have to enact stage two water restrictions.

"Part of work includes constant updates from the national weather service and so if their modeling shows a drier or even worsening drought in our water shed areas, we may enact stage 2 before we reach that 30 percent," he said.

What would stage two restrictions look like? Watering your yard or foundation will be limited to once every other week on your recycling day, with no watering that day between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water main flushing will also be limited to water quality standards, and city officials said at the moment it is vital that you follow stage one water restrictions.

Zanoni hopes some good rain may be in our future outlook to help our lake levels out.