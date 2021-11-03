Watch
City offering homebuyer down payment assistance to eligible residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Want to be a homeowner but need a little help? Try contacting the city of Corpus Christi, who is offering a homebuyer down payment assistance program for eligible residents.

The program allows the city to help those eligible with their house's down payment up to $25,000, and closing costs up to $10,000.

To take part in the program, eligible households must make at or below 80 percent of the area's income. The city says the income limit is $55,450 for a family of four.

While in the program, the maximum sale price for an existing home would be $173,000 while the maximum sale price for a new construction home would be $238,000. All houses would also need to be within the city of Corpus Christi city limits.

To find out more information and apply, click here.

