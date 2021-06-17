City offering free pet microchipping every Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi passed a new ordinance requiring all pet owners to have their animals micro-chipped in May.

To help make the transition easier for pet owners, the city is offering free micro-chipping every Thursday at the Animal Care Services office from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free service starts Thursday June 17.

The microchip has information on the owner and the animal's medical information, which can be essential if your pet is ever lost.

The Animal Care Services office is located at 2626 Holly Rd. No appointment is needed.