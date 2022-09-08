City of Taft Animal Control Services needs towel and blanket donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is winding down, and now is the perfect time to clean and declutter.

If you have some old towels and/or blankets lying around the house, the Taft Animal Control Services can use them for the animals at their shelter.

Donations of blankets and towels can be dropped off at the Taft Police Department, located at 331 Green Avenue, Taft, Texas, 78390.

Staff from Taft Animal Control Services says that light-colored blankets and towels are preferred, but any donations are much appreciated.

Taft Animal Control Services also needs the community's help to clear their shelter.

"We have grant funds to help pay half of the cost to get the animal vaccinated, microchipped, and fixed for anyone that is interested in adopting," said staff.

Please contact ACO Ortiz at 361-222-9110 or email at ctaco115@gmail.com for questions about adopting pets.