City of Mathis under boil water notice as extreme heat lowers chlorine levels

(KRIS) — The city of Mathis is under a boil water notice.

Extreme heat is causing problems with the city's water pipes. Officials say high temperatures are lowering chlorine levels, which increases the risk of bacteria growing in the water.

Residents should boil water for two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice.

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