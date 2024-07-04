CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Kingsville is closely monitoring Hurricane Beryl, which is forecasted to impact our region Sunday through Tuesday.

"Hurricane Beryl has the potential to cause heavy rainfall in our area, with the heaviest rain potential occurring from Sunday through Monday," said officials.

City officials in Kingsville ask residents to take all precautions to prepare their families for this potentially hazardous weather event.

City officials recommend all citizens acquire the necessary supplies, including medication, food, water, and batteries. Also,

ensure your vehicles have a full gas tank and that all cell phones are fully charged.

"The National Weather Service is expecting Hurricane Beryl to hit the South Texas Coast as a tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane but asking residents to prepare for a Category 2 hurricane, with sustained winds up to 110 miles per hour," added Kingsville city officials.

In preparation for this storm, city crews will evaluate trash service on Monday, as rain at the landfill could cause a delay in service.

Crews are working now to clear storm drains and pick up brush piles. Crews are staging barricades where dangerous and water-obstructed roadways are known to occur.

The City of Kingsville will provide sand for self-serve sandbags at 6th and Avenue B beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5.

Public Works crews will also distribute sandbags to Kingsville residents Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Kingsville Sanitation Department at 1300 E. Corral Avenue. Proof of residency will be required; each household is limited to 6 bags.

"Please only take what you need. This service is available while supplies last. Additionally, Kleberg County crews will distribute sandbags Friday at noon at Kleberg County Precinct 1 at 1910 E Trant Road, Precinct 3 at 433 East County Road 2310,

and Precinct 4 at 622 N. 14th Street. Sandbags will be available

while supplies last," said officials.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has issued a voluntary evacuation for Loyola Beach, Baffin Bay, and all low-lying areas across Kleberg County.

FEMA Domes at HM King High School will be open beginning Saturday, July 6, for anyone needing a safer space from the storm. To request transportation assistance, call (361) 455-8686.

Judge Madrid announced that the JK Northway RV grounds will be available free of charge for RV residents residing at RV campsites for the duration of this weather event.

The stables behind the JK Northway will also serve as shelter for livestock that must be evacuated. To coordinate, contact Frank Escobedo, the Kleberg County Extension Agent, at (361) 595-8566.

