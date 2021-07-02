City of Kingsville celebrates 117th birthday on Independence Day

The City of Kingsville happens to share a birthday with the United States of America.

This Independence Day, the city of Kingsville will celebrate its 117th birthday.

The city was established on July 4, 1904, according to Janine Reyes, Kingsville Director of Tourism Services.

"We will be celebrating with our traditional pet, bike and people parade at 10 a.m. July 3rd," said Reyes. "We will have a free gift for spectators and folks can still register for the bike and pet parade morning of."

Organizers say there will be free hot dogs cake and refreshments after the parade at the pavilion located on 6th street. Also, the Train Depot Museum will also be open for people to explore the very location Kingsville celebrated its first birthday when the first passenger train headed south, opening up travel to all of South Texas.

The festivities will continue on July 4th with the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra hosting Memorable Melodies, A Patriotic Celebration with Guest Artist Dr. Melinda Brou, Soprano. This starts at 3 p.m. at the Jones Auditorium. Active duty, veterans, Texas A&M Kingsville University Students, and Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult can attend the event free. General admission for this concert is $15 and premium seating is $25. Purchase tickets here.

Later that day at 5 p.m., Las Fenix and Friends Lucky Joe and La Calma will perform a concert completely free on Kleberg Avenue between 7th and 8th Street.

Concert goers are told to bring their own lawn chairs and to not bring outside food or drinks. Some area merchants will be staying open along with vendors and beverages providers.

Information on hotel discounts and events can be found at the Kingsville Visitors Center website.

The military base NAS-Kingsville will also be celebrating a birthday. The base was established July 4, 1942.