City of Falfurrias shutting down parks, fields over weekend due to credible threat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the city of Falfurrias are alerting the public of closures to its parks, fields and golf course over the weekend due to a "credible and imminent" threat.

The city said in a post on social media Friday the closures are effective immediately, "due to a threat that has been determined to be credible and imminent to the public safety of our residents."

"Please remain clear of all parks until notice is provided that parks have been re-opened," city officials The City of Falfurrias Police Department has coordinated with the Little League to postpone this weekend’s event."

The Falfurrias Police Department is urging residents to take precautions.

"This is not intended to alarm you or create panic," the department said on social media. "Please remain clear of all parks. Stay home, stay safe."

Those with concerns are asked to contact the police department at the non-emergency line 361-325-3696. For emergencies, call 911.

The city will provide updates to when they will re-open their parks as they become available.

