City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program no longer accepting applications

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to exceeded funds, the City of Corpus Christi is no longer accepting applications for its local Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (TEMAP).

Many families in the Coastal Bend area were impacted financially by the pandemic, including citizens who had to quit their jobs or those who were laid off.

The Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (TEMAP) helps income-eligible households who have been impacted by COVID-19 by ensuring housing stability for a six-month period.

According to city officials, 48 Emergency Mortgage Assistance applications have been submitted since the program began in December 2021.

"The applications received are anticipated to exceed the $200,000 funding available under the program for mortgage assistance. To date, $175,000 has been awarded to assist homeowners," said city officials in a release.

The City's Neighborhood Services Department says they greatly appreciate the community's support and interest in the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program.

For more information on the city's assistance programs, visit their website.