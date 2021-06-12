City of Corpus Christi workers share the importance of preparing for hurricane season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cynthia Juarez showed up to Saturday's City of Corpus Christi sandbag distribution grateful for the free supplies.

“It’s very important for us," she said. "We have a lower level -- it’s kinda below ground, so if it comes back, it’s going to start going into the house; so the sandbags are really welcomed."

Public works department staff loaded seven sandbags in the trunks of vehicles over at West Guth Park. Residents whose property has experienced major damage in the past are grateful for the help.

“All this rain went under the house and rotted everything," said Rachel Dominguez. "I had to go get a loan to fix it."

Dominguez, and the city, said events such as this one allow residents to stay ahead of the game.

“We fixed the floor and now, with the chance of a hurricane, I'm so glad that they have some sand,” she said.

The city had pre-filled 3,000 bags available, and it will host two more similar events.

“I mean, it’s critical to be prepared for severe weather, and it's great that the city is providing this for free,” said Andrew Herzic.

Another event will be held this weekend from 8 a.m.-noon Sunday at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station at 7001 Ayers St.

“Every year we come out and try to get some bags is I'm thankful with that,” Juarez said.